Goldman Sachs Group Trims Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Target Price to GBX 4,410

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,440 ($54.64) to GBX 4,410 ($54.27) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a sector performer rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 3,600 ($44.30) to GBX 4,200 ($51.69) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,200 ($39.38) to GBX 3,600 ($44.30) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($54.15) target price (up previously from GBX 4,100 ($50.46)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,700 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($47.99) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,521.33 ($55.64).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,941 ($60.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,531.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,104.94. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 44.87 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,152 ($63.40).

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($53.80), for a total value of £582,525.28 ($716,865.96).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

