Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€139.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTX. HSBC set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €159.00 ($178.65) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €112.00 ($125.84) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €145.50 ($163.48).

Shares of MTX opened at €154.60 ($173.71) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €97.76 ($109.84) and a one year high of €289.30 ($325.06). The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €157.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €185.64.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

