Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €103.00 Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($115.73) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAF. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €91.00 ($102.25) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €86.27 ($96.94).

SAF stock opened at €94.02 ($105.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €104.72. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($103.78).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

