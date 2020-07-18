Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SWGAY. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. AlphaValue cut SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get SWATCH GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWATCH GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.