Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $279.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $272.00 to $279.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.55.

NYSE GS opened at $211.41 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.90 and a 200 day moving average of $201.48. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

