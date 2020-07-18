Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $238.00 at DA Davidson

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $215.00 to $238.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.55.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $211.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after buying an additional 455,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,753,000 after buying an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 510,619 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

