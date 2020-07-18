Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to $0.75

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from $0.85 to $0.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BDRBF. National Bank Financial downgraded Bombardier to a hold rating and set a $0.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded Bombardier to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Desjardins downgraded Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bombardier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $0.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bombardier from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $0.35 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bombardier has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.55.

BDRBF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.79.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

