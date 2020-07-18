Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to $0.75

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020 // Comments off

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from $0.85 to $0.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BDRBF. National Bank Financial downgraded Bombardier to a hold rating and set a $0.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded Bombardier to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Desjardins downgraded Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bombardier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $0.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bombardier from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $0.35 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bombardier has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.55.

BDRBF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.79.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.