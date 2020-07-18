Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 2,360

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,360 ($29.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,030 ($24.98) to GBX 2,530 ($31.13) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,030 ($24.98) to GBX 2,140 ($26.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Halma to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,070 ($25.47) to GBX 1,705 ($20.98) in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,033.89 ($25.03).

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,258 ($27.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,377 ($29.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 47.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,280.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,129.71.

In other Halma news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($26.91), for a total transaction of £467,318.16 ($575,090.03).

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.