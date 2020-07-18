Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 2,360

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,360 ($29.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,030 ($24.98) to GBX 2,530 ($31.13) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,030 ($24.98) to GBX 2,140 ($26.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Halma to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,070 ($25.47) to GBX 1,705 ($20.98) in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,033.89 ($25.03).
Shares of LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,258 ($27.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,377 ($29.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 47.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,280.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,129.71.
About Halma
Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.
