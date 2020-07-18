Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €14.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.73) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.11) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($14.94) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.84 ($15.55).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

