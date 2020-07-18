Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Position Lessened by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $68.47.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.