Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $69.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.31. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Godaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Godaddy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 17,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,310,866.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,313 shares in the company, valued at $11,581,690.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,567. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,566,000 after buying an additional 67,081 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Godaddy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,097,000 after acquiring an additional 129,627 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

