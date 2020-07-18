Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells $83,125.00 in Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.52.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after purchasing an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,809,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,583,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,903,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,354 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.