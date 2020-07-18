Global Medical REIT Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

GMRE opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $526.13 million, a P/E ratio of 103.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

