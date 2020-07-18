Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) CFO Sells $1,140,600.00 in Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $68.47. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BofA Securities started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 244.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

