Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) CFO Sells $1,140,600.00 in Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $68.47. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 244.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.
