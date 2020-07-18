GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Shares Up 18.2%

Shares of GLG Life Tech Corp (TSE:GLG) traded up 18.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, 5,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 9,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that GLG Life Tech Corp will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLG Life Tech Corporation manufactures and sells refined forms of stevia and monk fruit extracts under the ClearTaste brand name in China and North America. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein powder; and sources and sells natural and functional food ingredients, such as pea protein, rice bran, rice protein, erythritol, inositol, inulin, and lycopene for food and beverage companies, as well as for cosmetic industry under the Naturals+ name.

