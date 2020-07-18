Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -450.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

LAND stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $338.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.28.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.