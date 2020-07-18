Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.2%.

GAIN opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GAIN shares. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

