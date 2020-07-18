Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.2%.

GAIN opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.48. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

