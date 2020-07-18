Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 94.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $229.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.43. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLAD. ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

