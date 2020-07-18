Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 49.0% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.77.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $2,633,707. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87. The company has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

