Gifto Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BiteBTC, Bancor Network and OKEx. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $7.19 million and $4.08 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.01883709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00087345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00186570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001106 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 87.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, Binance, Bibox, Kryptono, CPDAX, Allbit, Upbit, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Bancor Network, OKEx and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.