GFG Capital LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,589.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,515.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,577.13. The company has a market cap of $1,036.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,448.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,366.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.