GFG Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 3.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,881,000. First American Bank increased its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 64.2% during the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.10.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $250.15. The company has a market capitalization of $686.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

