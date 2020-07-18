GFG Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.41.

GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,448.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,364.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,034.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,576.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

