GFG Capital LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,563 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,348,000. AXA boosted its position in AT&T by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $30.25 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $218.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

