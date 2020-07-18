GFG Capital LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.