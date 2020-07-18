German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Thomas W. Seger Buys 665 Shares of Stock

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $19,996.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,929.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GABC opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $791.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. German American Bancorp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

