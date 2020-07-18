GenWealth Group Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

