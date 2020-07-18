General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Jodi J. Benson Sells 2,667 Shares

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GIS stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of General Mills by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

