General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $65.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,242,570 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.