General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $184.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.85.
GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 91.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.
