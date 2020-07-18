Gateley (LON:GTLY) Trading Up 1.4%

Gateley Holdings PLC (LON:GTLY) rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 141 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.74), approximately 77,213 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 80,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.71).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.11. The firm has a market cap of $167.01 million and a P/E ratio of 11.93.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

