Gateley (LON:GTLY) Trading Up 1.4%

Gateley Holdings PLC (LON:GTLY) rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 141 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.74), approximately 77,213 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 80,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.71).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.11. The firm has a market cap of $167.01 million and a P/E ratio of 11.93.

Gateley Company Profile (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

