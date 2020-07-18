Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 6,494 Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $117,411.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,668.00.

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. Associated Capital Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $832.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 185.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 70.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.