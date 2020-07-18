GAMB (GMB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $570,653.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 54.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. One GAMB token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. GAMB has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $570,653.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 105.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.04874248 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00032063 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.