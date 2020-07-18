GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

GLPEY opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.91. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $8.83.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Research analysts anticipate that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

