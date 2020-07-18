Galliford Try’s (GFRD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday.

GFRD stock opened at GBX 102.88 ($1.27) on Wednesday. Galliford Try has a twelve month low of GBX 55.59 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 201.40 ($2.48). The stock has a market capitalization of $114.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 156.85.

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

