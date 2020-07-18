G4S (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of G4S (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of G4S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get G4S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.06. G4S has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29.

G4S (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. G4S had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $31.11 billion during the quarter.

About G4S

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.