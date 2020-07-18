FYDcoin (FYD) Reaches Market Cap of $472,167.67

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $472,167.67 and $191.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001913 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000488 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 487,997,692 coins and its circulating supply is 468,636,872 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

