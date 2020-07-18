FY2022 EPS Estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Decreased by Analyst

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,013.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

