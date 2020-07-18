FY2021 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Reduced by William Blair

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HOG. Citigroup began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after buying an additional 369,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,477 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

