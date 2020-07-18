FY2021 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp Decreased by SVB Leerink (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

EW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.67 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.33 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.51.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,481,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,855,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,694.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $766,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,102 shares in the company, valued at $26,036,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,373 shares of company stock worth $26,158,715. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.