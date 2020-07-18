FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

GWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$24.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.06.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$24.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.53, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 17.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.89. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$18.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.60.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$10.27 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.40%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.