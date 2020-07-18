FY2020 EPS Estimates for Spark Networks SE Increased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) – B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spark Networks in a report released on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Networks’ FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Spark Networks by 3,000,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Spark Networks by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

