FY2020 EPS Estimates for Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) Boosted by Analyst

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Marine Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marine Products’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MPX. ValuEngine raised Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $14.22 on Thursday. Marine Products has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $16.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Marine Products had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 1st quarter valued at $884,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

