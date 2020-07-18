FY2020 EPS Estimates for Enquest Plc (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Increased by Analyst

Enquest Plc (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Enquest in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enquest’s FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENQUF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Enquest in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enquest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enquest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.

ENQUF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. Enquest has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

About Enquest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

