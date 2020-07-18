FY2020 EPS Estimates for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Increased by Analyst

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for D. R. Horton in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.53. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.12.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $63.48 on Thursday. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

