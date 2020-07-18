FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cubic Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cubic in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cubic’s FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.23 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CUB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

NYSE CUB opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.14. Cubic has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $75.20.

In other Cubic news, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger purchased 1,500 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.59 per share, with a total value of $48,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,097.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,111.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the first quarter worth $24,572,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth $18,799,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cubic by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,911,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth $12,304,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in shares of Cubic by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 246,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 115,442 shares in the last quarter.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.