FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.99 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.94. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$104.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$102.22. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$87.57 and a 12-month high of C$120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.21.

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.26, for a total transaction of C$2,025,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,512,329.99.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.