FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Issued By DA Davidson

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TREX. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

TREX stock opened at $134.03 on Thursday. Trex has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.