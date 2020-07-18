Funding Circle (LON:FCH) PT Raised to GBX 75 at Barclays

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 75 ($0.92) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:FCH opened at GBX 71.10 ($0.87) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.64. Funding Circle has a 12-month low of GBX 21.95 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 153.80 ($1.89). The company has a market capitalization of $248.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.91.
About Funding Circle
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.