Funding Circle (LON:FCH) PT Raised to GBX 75 at Barclays

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 75 ($0.92) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:FCH opened at GBX 71.10 ($0.87) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.64. Funding Circle has a 12-month low of GBX 21.95 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 153.80 ($1.89). The company has a market capitalization of $248.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.91.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.